Changes coming midweek

Today will be sunny and relatively mild, with highs reaching 70 later this afternoon.

An approaching storm system will move through fairly quickly, but will bring mountain snow and some gusty conditions around the Valley.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be posted from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, while a Wind Advisory for the Pass and Mountain communities will be in effect starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, expiring at 4 a.m. Thursday.

There is a chance for light rain or showers tomorrow for the Valley with very small rainfall totals expected, under one-tenth of an inch. We'll clear out to wrap up the week, with another chance of showers appearing Sunday.