Quick moving storm brings rain to SoCal

today at 6:13 AM
Published 5:58 AM

A fast moving area of low pressure will swing through the region today, with showers likely along with snow in our local mountain communities.

Heavy showers were falling in the L.A. basin, causing some flooding concerns.

We have a Winer Weather Advisory in the mountains above 5,500' along with Wind Advisories through the pass and mountain areas. The storm track pushes through SoCal fairly quickly, we should clear out later tonight.

We will remain cooler than normal into the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 60s through the period.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm.

