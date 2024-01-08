Cool and breezy to start the week

There are freeze warnings in the Inland Empire, and an Air Quality Watch for the Valley after those blowing winds of the weekend.

So far, the air quality is in the "Good" range for the Valley and most of the region.

Tomorrow morning, the Valley will be under a Frost Advisory from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. due to cold conditions expected across all of SoCal. Expect some of the coolest temps we've seen all season with many valley cities dipping into the 30s!

All week long, our highs will be well below the average of 70 degrees, so keep the sweaters and jackets handy!