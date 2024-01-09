Skip to Content
Weather

Chilly conditions with us all week

By
Updated
today at 6:11 AM
Published 5:43 AM

This morning a Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. as cold air grips the region. This has also resulted in a Freeze Warning for parts of the Inland Empire as well.

A storm system to our North will continue funneling cooler air into California, bringing some rain and snow to areas of Northern California.

Highs remain well below seasonal averages here (70), with temps in the lower 60s for the next few days.

As we move into the weekend, highs slowly start to climb, returning to near-normal by early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content