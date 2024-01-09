Chilly conditions with us all week

This morning a Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. as cold air grips the region. This has also resulted in a Freeze Warning for parts of the Inland Empire as well.

A storm system to our North will continue funneling cooler air into California, bringing some rain and snow to areas of Northern California.

Highs remain well below seasonal averages here (70), with temps in the lower 60s for the next few days.

As we move into the weekend, highs slowly start to climb, returning to near-normal by early next week.