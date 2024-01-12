A chilly start to the weekend

Mornings lows are dipping well into the 30s this morning, and that has prompted widespread Frost Advisories around the region.

An outbreak of cold air descending into the U.S. is affecting large swaths of the nation this morning. including the Coachella Valley.

Over the next few days, high pressure will bring a modest warming trend to much of the Western U.S. into early next week.

Highs today will remain below our seasonal average of 70.

We do see temps climbing in the lower and mid 70s by early next week.