First Alert Weather Alert: gusty winds through Thursday evening

today at 6:29 AM
Published 6:25 AM

Gusty winds have been consistent, and will increase on Thursday, so a First Alert Weather Alert will be in place through tomorrow evening. Impacts include road closures, reduced visibility, and reduced air quality.

Indian Canyon and Gene Autry are both closed at the Whitewater Wash due to reduced visibility.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. until 2 p.m. tomorrow for the Valley, but High Wind Warnings and other Wind Advisories are posted around the entire region.

A Windblown Dust Advisory was issued Tuesday by the South Coast Air Quality Management District, and will remain in place until 4 p.m. Thursday.

You can check current air quality here:

A front has left strong winds across the region, but those winds should relax by tomorrow night.

Winds calm down tomorrow night, and then temps will warm into a calmer weekend.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

