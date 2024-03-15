Skip to Content
Showers linger as low pressure hovers to our East

today at 6:05 AM
An area of low pressure is positioned just to the East of the Valley, and it continues to funnel in light precipitation throughout the region.

Overnight, the Valley picked up some significant rainfall, including nearly a third of an inch in Indio.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect in our local mountains until 6 this evening.

Highs will be well below seasonal norms (80), with temps hovering in the mid-60s this afternoon.

A nice warming trend kicks in over the weekend and into next week, with highs gradually reaching the lower 80s.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

