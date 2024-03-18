Low pressure still lingering nearby impacting our forecast

The area of low pressure remains just to our East, bringing a bit of instability and the very small chance of showers or isolated thunderstorms today.

Moisture sweeping around that cut-off low will offer a very slight chance of those showers and keep us below average in the temperature department, too.

Highs will be running 4 or 5 degrees below average today, but there's a warming trend on the way.

For the rest of the week highs will span the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.