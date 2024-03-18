Skip to Content
Low pressure still lingering nearby impacting our forecast

today at 6:16 AM
The area of low pressure remains just to our East, bringing a bit of instability and the very small chance of showers or isolated thunderstorms today.

Moisture sweeping around that cut-off low will offer a very slight chance of those showers and keep us below average in the temperature department, too.

Highs will be running 4 or 5 degrees below average today, but there's a warming trend on the way.

For the rest of the week highs will span the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

