Showers still linger this morning

A cut-off low continues to impact the valley with showers and even the potential for more thunderstorms into today as it lingers just to our East. High pressure will gradual ease that low farther East, allowing us to clear out tonight into tomorrow.

Showers are likely to linger, especially in our local mountains, but we continue to see light showers here on the Valley floor as well.

High pressure will gradually push into the region, and we should warm up a bit. Today, highs will hover in the upper 70s.

Through the rest of the week, highs will be in the low to mid 80s, with breezy and cooler conditions arriving by the weekend as another trough moves through the Western states.