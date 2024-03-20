Warm end to the week, windy weekend

High pressure building in will keep us slightly warmer than normal through Friday, with changes arriving on Saturday.

The ridge of high pressure will push temps to the middle 80s through Friday, with cooler and windier conditions moving in Saturday & Sunday.

Highs today will hit 85, besting the 84 reading of yesterday. Today is the first full day of Spring, with the Vernal Equinox arriving at 8:06 yesterday evening.

Gusty winds return Saturday and last through Sunday with gusts to 35 m.p.h. likely into Sunday. Expect areas of blowing sand and dust. Calmer conditions prevail by Monday.