Skip to Content
Weather

Warm through tomorrow with gusty winds returning this weekend

By
New
Published 5:59 AM

A ridge of high pressure remains over the Western U.S. will hold in place through tomorrow but then gradually weaken into the weekend.

The ridge will keep us sunny and mild through tomorrow, but an area of low pressure develops and moves into the Pacific N.W. bringing gusty winds to the region along with a small threat of showers.

Above average temps are still on the table for both today and tomorrow before a cool-down arrives.

Gusty winds expected both Saturday and Sunday with highs dropping significantly before recovering into next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content