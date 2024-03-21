Warm through tomorrow with gusty winds returning this weekend

A ridge of high pressure remains over the Western U.S. will hold in place through tomorrow but then gradually weaken into the weekend.

The ridge will keep us sunny and mild through tomorrow, but an area of low pressure develops and moves into the Pacific N.W. bringing gusty winds to the region along with a small threat of showers.

Above average temps are still on the table for both today and tomorrow before a cool-down arrives.

Gusty winds expected both Saturday and Sunday with highs dropping significantly before recovering into next week.