Windy weekend ahead

today at 6:43 AM
Published 5:59 AM

An approaching storm system will impact all of California with gusty winds, rain, and snow in the mountains prompting a number of watches, warnings and advisories. That storm and cold front will mean very windy conditions both tomorrow and Sunday. A First Alert Weather Alert will be in place from Saturday through Sunday evening in anticipation of those winds.

Winds are likely to max out near 40 m.p.h. through Sunday evening.

A Wind Advisory is in place from 8 a.m. Saturday through 11 a.m. along with a Winter Storm Watch in the mountains.

Gusty winds will relax into Monday and temperatures will recover after dipping into the 60s.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

