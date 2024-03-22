Windy weekend ahead

An approaching storm system will impact all of California with gusty winds, rain, and snow in the mountains prompting a number of watches, warnings and advisories. That storm and cold front will mean very windy conditions both tomorrow and Sunday. A First Alert Weather Alert will be in place from Saturday through Sunday evening in anticipation of those winds.

Winds are likely to max out near 40 m.p.h. through Sunday evening.

A Wind Advisory is in place from 8 a.m. Saturday through 11 a.m. along with a Winter Storm Watch in the mountains.

Gusty winds will relax into Monday and temperatures will recover after dipping into the 60s.