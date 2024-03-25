Breezy and cool all week

Skip to Content
A vigorous cold front moved through over the weekend with gusty winds and spotty showers. In its wake, cooler than normal temps will linger most of the week.

There's still a weak trough up north so we'll continue to see breezy conditions through most of the week,

Wind Advisories for the Coachella Valley expired last night, but there are still wind concerns around the region.

Highs today will be nearly ten degrees below normal.

Through the week, we slowly warm up, but still below normal. Another round of wind and showers arrive by next weekend.

Patrick Evans

