Wind, rain and snow all parts of the East weekend forecast

A front moves through later today, enhancing winds around the region for this afternoon and evening. A Wind Advisory is in place North of the Coachella valley from this afternoon through 1 a.m. tomorrow.

That front is a prelude to a bigger storm system moving in Saturday, which will tap into an Atmospheric River of moisture, bringing widespread rain to the region, and significant snow in our mountains.

Both today and Friday promise fairly mild conditions, but expect cooler and wetter conditions starting Saturday.

A First Alert Weather Alert will be in effect both Saturday and Sunday as potentially heavy rain with the threat of flooding moves in. According to the National Weather Service, through Monday, rainfall is expected to range from around 1.5 inches near the coast to 2 to 3 inches in the mountains, locally

to around 5 inches on the south slopes of the San Bernardino County mountains. For the deserts, one-half to one inch is expected for the Apple and Lucerne Valleys, and one-quarter to one-half inch for the lower deserts.

Also according to N.W.S. analysis, for the mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, there could be snowfall of 1 to 3 inches from 4500 to 5500 feet, 3 to 6 inches from 5500 to 6000 feet, 6 to 12 inches from 6000 to 6500 feet, 12 to 18 inches from 6500 to 7000 feet, with local amounts to 36 inches on the higher peaks above 9000 feet.

A First Alert Weather Alert will be in effect from Saturday to Sunday as we anticipate travel issues caused by the expected rainfall.

Showers may linger into Monday, the heaviest rain will be Saturday with showers on Easter Sunday. We clear out early next week.