Gradual clearing and warming through midweek

A late-season storm dropped a bit of rain and snow over the weekend, and there are still spotty showers in the high desert, and snow showers in the higher elevations of our mountain communities. The low that brought the precipitation is gradually moving East and will exit the region by this afternoon.

Expect partly sunny skies early, with full sunshine later, highs will be about 10 degrees below average.

On this April first, Mother Nature isn't playing any pranks, but another storm is likely late this week, so after warming into the 80s, we cool off significantly by the end of the week.