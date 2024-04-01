Skip to Content
Gradual clearing and warming through midweek

today at 5:41 AM
Published 5:37 AM

A late-season storm dropped a bit of rain and snow over the weekend, and there are still spotty showers in the high desert, and snow showers in the higher elevations of our mountain communities. The low that brought the precipitation is gradually moving East and will exit the region by this afternoon.

Expect partly sunny skies early, with full sunshine later, highs will be about 10 degrees below average.

On this April first, Mother Nature isn't playing any pranks, but another storm is likely late this week, so after warming into the 80s, we cool off significantly by the end of the week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

