Mild midweek foercast

Highs start to climb as we move toward midweek. After a cool wet weekend, conditions improve significantly today, but the cool weather returns on Thursday. Today, high pressure will dominate the scenario.

That's true through tomorrow into Thursday before a quick-moving trough heads in our direction late Thursday evening.

The trough will bring wind and cooler weather with a tiny chance of scattered showers late Thursday and early Friday. Highs today will hover in the lower 80s.

Thursday into Friday winds arrive, and highs fall pretty dramatically by Friday. We stay cooler than normal through the weekend and into next week.