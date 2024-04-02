Skip to Content
Weather

Mild midweek foercast

By
today at 6:02 AM
Published 5:59 AM

Highs start to climb as we move toward midweek. After a cool wet weekend, conditions improve significantly today, but the cool weather returns on Thursday. Today, high pressure will dominate the scenario.

That's true through tomorrow into Thursday before a quick-moving trough heads in our direction late Thursday evening.

The trough will bring wind and cooler weather with a tiny chance of scattered showers late Thursday and early Friday. Highs today will hover in the lower 80s.

Thursday into Friday winds arrive, and highs fall pretty dramatically by Friday. We stay cooler than normal through the weekend and into next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content