First Alert Weather Alert Day: Gusty West Winds Thursday afternoon into Friday

A First Alert Weather Alert went into effect Thursday at noon as west winds impact the Coachella Valley and surrounding regions including the San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

A trough of low pressure will move down the West Coast Thursday, strengthening onshore flow and resulting in gusty west winds around the mountains and desert.

A High Wind Warning that was originally issued by the National Weather Service Wednesday in the San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning has been cancelled. Instead a Wind Advisory has been issued impacting the Coachella Valley and the pass areas.

Our First Alert Weather Alert team is also tracking precipitation west of the valley that may cause some scattered showers on the valley floor Friday.

A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for our surrounding mountain areas in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. Snowfall may range from 2 to 12 inches depending on elevation.

