Heat returns for the weekend

Highs will remain in the low and middle 90s for the next couple of days, with temps modestly cooler than the 98 we clocked yesterday.

Weak low pressure will bring some clouds and breeziness, particularly tomorrow, into the forecast, with numbers jumping up into the weekend.

We've been running well above the average for the date (87) and that trend continues through the weekend.

Expect near triple digits by Sunday and Monday, with highs returning to near-normal by Tuesday of next week.