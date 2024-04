Some linger clouds and breezy conditions will keep highs in the lower 90s today, but winds will increase into the afternoon as a weak low moves by.

Winds will max out near 30 m.p.h. on the Valley floor, with stronger winds North of the freeway through the evening and into tomorrow.

Winds will ease and temps will rise into the weekend as high pressure builds in.

Highs climb to the middle 90s tomorrow, and closer to 100 for Sunday and Monday.