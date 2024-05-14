Skip to Content
Toasty afternoons and breezy evenings

today at 5:57 AM
Published 5:43 AM

Highs remain above average through the week, and we also continue to see breezy conditions in the evening and overnight. An area of low pressure lingers, bringing some partly cloudy skies, too.

Highs today will likely come in just below triple digits, hovering in the upper nineties today and tomorrow.

By Thursday, our temperatures will start to rise, returning to triple digits for highs through Saturday.

Expect mostly sunny skies into the weekend, with a modest cooling trend into early next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

