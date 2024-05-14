Toasty afternoons and breezy evenings

Highs remain above average through the week, and we also continue to see breezy conditions in the evening and overnight. An area of low pressure lingers, bringing some partly cloudy skies, too.

Highs today will likely come in just below triple digits, hovering in the upper nineties today and tomorrow.

By Thursday, our temperatures will start to rise, returning to triple digits for highs through Saturday.

Expect mostly sunny skies into the weekend, with a modest cooling trend into early next week.