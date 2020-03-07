Cooling down for the weekend with chances for rain on the way

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures have been warm and above average. Yesterday Palm Springs reached 87°. The average is 77°!

A weak area of low pressure will move through the region this weekend. It is expected to cool down temperatures, bring some areas of gusty winds, increase cloud cover, and bring chances for rain over the mountains and areas west of the region.

Rain chances reach the desert by next week. This is when another system moves in late Monday into Tuesday. It will draw in subtropical moisture from the south. Heavy rainfall leading to potential flooding and road closures will be possible. Showers could last through Thursday morning but look to subside Wednesday.

Daylight saving officially begins overnight tonight. At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks will be turning forward one hour to 3 a.m.

Temperatures are going to be nice and comfortable, below average, through the next several days.