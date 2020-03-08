A below average start for the beginning of daylight saving

7-Day Forecast

Yesterday, temperatures reached right at the seasonal average in Palm Springs with a high of 77°. Today will be slightly cooler as a weak area of low pressure remains for the region.

By Monday night, we will begin to see the effects of an atmospheric river event. Meaning, an area of concentrated moisture will bring showers to Southern California. These chances for rainfall begin Monday night and last through Thursday. An isolated chance could still be possible by Friday morning but most chances will end by Thursday evening. Rain is likely Tuesday with heaviest rainfall amounts Tuesday and Wednesday for the Coachella Valley. Snow levels will drop between 6500 ft. and 7000 ft. Wednesday and Thursday. There will also be chances for thunderstorms to develop, leading to areas of heavier rainfall Monday through Wednesday.

Chances for runoff in the Whitewater river will be possible through Thursday. Through this window of rainfall, road closures and dangerous swift-water areas will be possible through areas of the Coachella Valley. Stay vigilant while driving and never drive through any flooded roadways. Remember, turn around, don't drown!

Temperatures are expected to stay below normal through the coming week. Of course, we can't forget today is the first day of daylight saving time beginning. Your clocks should be moved up one hour! The new time for sunrise is around 7:03 a.m. for today with sunset occurring near 6:47 p.m.