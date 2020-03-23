Morning Showers Yield to Sunshine

7-Day Forecast

We picked up light showers this morning, which quickly ended here in the Valley, but continue for parts of the Inland Empire. Those showers resulted very little rain (PSP: 0.02") but some additional snow in our local mountains above 6,000 feet. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1pm.

Skies will continue to clear out as we head through the afternoon, with just partly cloudy skies expected today.

Enjoy highs in the seventies today and tomorrow, but temperatures cool off as another chance of showers arrives late Wednesday into Thursday.