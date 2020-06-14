Seasonal and dry through the week

7-Day Forecast

On Saturday, Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 99°. The average is 101° for the weekend. Temperatures will stay very close to seasonal and very similar to Saturday for the rest of our weekend and the most of the week ahead.

A trough of low pressure to the north has been allowing onshore winds to keep temperatures at bay in Southern California. Gusty west winds are still occurring for wind prone areas in the desert and mountains this morning, but they will diminish through the rest of the morning. By Monday, this trough will become less amplified, allowing for a few degrees of a warm up. A shortwave trough on Tuesday will bring back some gusty winds.

Dewpoints today will be a little bit higher than the last few days, but still considered dry.

Temperatures are expected to remain near seasonal average through most of the coming week.