Warming up temperatures by the weekend

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures have stayed near seasonal through this week because of a trough of low pressure keeping cooler air filtering in from the west. As this area of low pressure weakens, temperatures will be warming up this weekend.

By next week, some areas could reach up to 110° here on the valley floor.

Winds will stay lighter than Tuesday afternoon but some areas of gusts, for more wind prone locations, could reach near 50 mph. Winds Wednesday evening are looking to remain between 10-15 mph from the northwest.

Temperatures are already reaching to 107° by Saturday, fitting for the official start of astronomical summer!