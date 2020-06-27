Hot and dry Saturday with a cooler and gusty Sunday

7-Day Forecast

On Friday, Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 111°. The average is 105°. For this afternoon, temperatures will continue to remain above average.

A transient ridge moves in today. A transient ridge means a quicker ridge of low pressure stops by in between two troughs of low pressure. This ridge will keep temperatures hot for Saturday with mostly sunny skies. By Sunday, we are tracking a large trough of low pressure that will deepen into the western U.S. This trough will bring cooler temperatures, below triple digits, and gusty westerly winds.

Winds will already be breezy by Saturday night. Winds are expected to peak Sunday night and remain breezy through Monday.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures in the lower 90s! For areas along the coast, Sunday night into Monday morning, the marine layer will deepen. This will bring the potential to see some light rain or drizzle. The desert will remain dry.