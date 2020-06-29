Breezy winds remain for the evening with temperatures warming this week

7-Day Forecast

The average high temperature for Palm Springs today is 106°. Temperatures will stay below average for a few more days but they will still be warming up.

The reason for cooler temperatures is a trough of low pressure. This trough is also responsible for gusty westerly winds. Gusty westerly winds are expected to continue into the evening on Monday before becoming lighter Tuesday.

Over the last 24 hours, winds peaked as high as 70 mph out near Whitewater. Palm Springs saw a peak wind gust of 43 mph.

Temperatures will slowly be warming up through the week as the trough of low pressure lifts and weakens over the region. A ridge will expand westward warming temperatures. By 4th of July weekend, temperatures will be closer to seasonal and will continue to warm further.