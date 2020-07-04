Warming up this holiday weekend

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs on Friday reached a high temperature of 108°. The average temperature this time of year for July 4th is 107°. Temperatures will warm up through the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure centered over northwest Mexico will continue to expand west. This will bring warming for Southern California through Sunday. Temperatures will peak Sunday up to 112°.

For those looking to escape to the beaches, those that are open, for this 4th of July holiday weekend, there is a High Surf Advisory. This is for Orange, San Diego, an LA County beaches. There is a south to southwest swell creating waves 3-6 ft. high in San Diego county with waves closer to 5-7 ft. high for Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Local sets could reach 8 ft. The combination of elevated surf and high tides will produce minor coastal flooding during the late afternoon and evening during high tide.

Temperatures will warm through the weekend before we see a bit more of a cool down next week. Monday through Thursday a trough of low pressure near the west coast will weaken the high pressure ridge over Southern California, bringing temperatures closer to seasonal for much of the week before another ridge expands west warming temperatures up for the next weekend.