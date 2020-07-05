The heat remains through Monday

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs reached 112° on 4th of July. The average is 107°. Today, much of the same is expected. Much of the same expected through Monday as well.

The reason for the hot and dry conditions is high pressure to the south. This has been expanding east into Southern California. We will continue to feel its effects through Monday. By Tuesday, a trough of low pressure to the north will strengthen onshore flow and weaken the ridge of high pressure. We will see a few degrees cooling, back to average temperatures, for the middle of the week.

Even with a few degrees cooling, temperatures are still expected to be hot. This is typical in the summer but it does not mean we should forget our heat tips!

A forecast today of 113° and reaching 109° by Tuesday. Friday through the following weekend, temperatures will be hiking back up with another ridge of high pressure expanding east.