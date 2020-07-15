Near seasonal for now with a bit of a warm up by the weekend

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs Tuesday reached a high temperature of 110°. This is above average slightly but still closer to normal than we were over the weekend. The average this time of the year is 108°.

Temperatures will remain closer to seasonal through Thursday because of a weak trough of low pressure on the west coast. This trough is bringing back the onshore flow and keeping temperatures seasonal in the desert. This onshore flow will also bring some breezy to gusty winds for the mountains and desert each afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will begin to warm up a little more Friday and into the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds west. Still, we are not watching record breaking temperatures like we did this past weekend.

We are still in the triple digits. Even though this is seasonal, it's hot! Use caution when choosing the time of day to walk your dog. Say the temperature outside is 95°, the asphalt can reach up to 155°. A good tip is to press the back of your hand to the ground for 5-10 seconds and if it is too hot for you, it will be too hot for your dogs paws. Stay safe and cool!