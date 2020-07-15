Thursday will remain seasonal with warming by the weekend

7-Day Forecast

Today, Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 109°. The average today is 108°. Temperatures will stay near seasonal through Thursday with a weak trough of low pressure remaining along the west coast.

The trough of low pressure is also increasing onshore flow. This will bring some breezy winds to the mountains and desert for the afternoon and evening hours. Gusts will reach into the 50s for the pass areas and in the 30s for the valley floor.

A ridge of high pressure will build west again and this will warm up temperatures by the weekend.

Even though triple digits are expected this time of year, heat is dangerous. Here are some reminders on how to stay safe in the heat:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Stay away from alcohol or caffeine as it dehydrates your body

Wear light colored clothing

Wear loose fitting clothing

Apply sunscreen regularly

Take frequent breaks in the shade

Check on family members and neighbors

Watch for heat related illness

Never leave children or pets unattended inside of a closed vehicle

By Tuesday, mid level flow turns southeasterly. We could see some clouds move in with some slightly elevated dewpoints.