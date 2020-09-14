Lingering smoke with temperatures staying mild

7-Day Forecast

On Sunday, Palm Springs reached 105°. The average today is 101°. Temperatures will see a mild warming trend with an area of high pressure aloft through Wednesday. Then, we will be tracking a slow cooling trend into next weekend as an area of low pressure strengthens onshore flow.

A Smoke Advisory continues through Tuesday afternoon. South Coast AQMD has extended this advisory. Air quality over the weekend did reach unhealthy levels at times. Tuesday, air quality is expected to be at moderate conditions.

If you smell smoke or see ash due to a wildfire, it is best to limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed. It is also best to limit physical activity. For more health and safety tips with wildfire smoke you can visit South Coast AQMD.

Temperatures reaching 108° Wednesday. The entire week will remain below 110°. A comfortable way to round out the last week of summer before the official start of astronomical fall on September 22nd.