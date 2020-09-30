Above average temperatures continue through the week

7-Day Forecast

The average high temperature in Palm Springs this time of year is 95°. Through this week, and weekend, we are tracking temperatures 10-15° above average. The reason is because of a ridge of high pressure to the north. It will stick around keeping the heat and dry conditions in place.

Wednesday, temperatures reached the triple digits again. A significant day for 2020 reaching 135 days with temperatures at or above 100°. This TIES the all time record of 135 days from 1958. Looking ahead to tomorrow as the heat continues, 2020 is forecast to BREAK this all time record of reaching days above 100°.

Even escaping closer to the coast for the week, temperatures remain hot. The Coachella Valley is not under any heat watches or warnings but an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for areas west through 8 p.m. Thursday.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, then a Heat Advisory takes over through 8 p.m. Friday for areas closer to the coast.

Even though we are not tracking an advisory or warning, our temperatures will still be unseasonably hot. Tracking 110° by Thursday and still above 105° through the weekend.