Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 5:02 pm
Published 4:51 pm

Over 20 small earthquakes have been recorded near the Salton Sea in the past hour

The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded more than 20 small earthquakes near Westmoreland in the past hour.

USGS Earthquake Tracker Page

The largest recorded so far was a m 4.4 earthquake at approximately 4:30 p.m.

According to semiologist Dr. Lucy Jones, the area is know for swarms and the largest earthquake is too far from the San Andreas Fault to change the probability of an earthquake on it.

There have been 26 earthquakes recorded in the area as of 5:00 p.m.

2.5
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:53:50 (UTC-07:00)
3.1 km


2.5
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:46:50 (UTC-07:00)
3.1 km

3.0
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:45:03 (UTC-07:00)
3.0 km


2.5
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:40:30 (UTC-07:00)
3.5 km

3.0
5km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:39:40 (UTC-07:00)
6.7 km

2.5
5km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:39:07 (UTC-07:00)
5.5 km

3.0
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:38:06 (UTC-07

2.7
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:35:19 (UTC-07:00)
2.6 km


3.3
2km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:34:26 (UTC-07:00)
1.1 km

3.2
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:34:08 (UTC-07:00)
3.1 km


3.5
2km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:33:34 (UTC-07:00)
1.9 km


4.4
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:31:52 (UTC-07:00)
7.5 km


3.1
5km NE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:31:10 (UTC-07:00)
1.0 km

3.0
3km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:30:43 (UTC-07:00)
3.2 km


2.7
3km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:21:09 (UTC-07:00)
2.5 km


2.6
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:20:16 (UTC-07:00)
2.2 km

3.1
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:19:48 (UTC-07:00)
4.4 km


3.5
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:15:31 (UTC-07:00)
4.4 km
3.0


4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:15:24 (UTC-07:00)
6.9 km
3.0

3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:12:46 (UTC-07:00)
5.8 km
3.1


3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:08:25 (UTC-07:00)
3.1 km


3.7
3km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:06:02 (UTC-07:00)
3.2 km


2.7
3km E of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:05:39 (UTC-07:00)
2.9 km


3.0
4km ENE of Westmorland, CA
2020-09-30 16:00:28

News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content