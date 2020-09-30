Over 20 small earthquakes have been recorded near the Salton Sea in the past hour

News

The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded more than 20 small earthquakes near Westmoreland in the past hour.

USGS Earthquake Tracker Page

The largest recorded so far was a m 4.4 earthquake at approximately 4:30 p.m.

According to semiologist Dr. Lucy Jones, the area is know for swarms and the largest earthquake is too far from the San Andreas Fault to change the probability of an earthquake on it.

The swarm happening now south of the Salton Sea, near Westmoreland is over 30 km south of the end of the San Andreas. It is in the Brawley seismic zone, a common source of swarms. So far largest is M4.4. Too far from the San Andreas to change the probability of a quake on it. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) September 30, 2020

There have been 26 earthquakes recorded in the area as of 5:00 p.m.

