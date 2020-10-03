Still feeling more like summer than fall

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs Friday reached a high temperature of 111°. The average is only 94°.

This makes 137 days so far in 2020 reaching triple digit temperatures. This breaks the previous record of 135 days from 1958. Triple digit days are also expected to continue through the weekend and next week.

A ridge of high pressure over Southern California is what is keeping the hot and dry air in place. This dominating ridge will shift slowly east through Monday, allowing for a weak trough to approach the California coast. Temperatures will be very gradually on a decline through the week, but still expected to remain in the triple digits. It's not until late next week we can finally break the triple digit trend.

Expect temperatures to continue 10°-15° above average. By Sunday, the average drops to 93°.