A very slow cooling with triple digits remaining

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs on Saturday reached a high temperature of 108°. The average for Saturday was 94°. This means 2020 has now seen 138 days of triple digit temperatures and counting.

Triple digits will carry on through the weekend and most of next week. A ridge of high pressure will slowly push east and allow for a minor cooling trend. It won't be until late next week where we will feel the effects of a trough setting up over the region, dropping temperatures in the 90's. This trough will also bring in some gusty onshore winds late in the week for our mountains and deserts.

The average for Sunday, drops to 93°.

Temperatures will remain above average with more days adding on to our count for triple digits in 2020. We already broke the record of 135 days from 1958.