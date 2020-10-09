Near seasonal for the weekend with a warm up next week

7-Day Forecast

A trough of low pressure getting closer to the California coast will keep desert temperatures close to seasonal through the weekend.

This trough will be closest by Saturday. Friday night through Saturday morning, the marine layer will be able to squeeze out some drizzle. Onshore winds will also keep a breeze sticking around through Saturday morning. Wind prone areas through our passes could still reach gusts near 50 mph.

By Sunday, a ridge of high pressure is building behind the trough that will move out of the region. This ridge will warm temperatures 10-15° above average next week. Daytime humidity is expected to be between 10-15% which will lead to elevated fire weather conditions.

Enjoy the weekend! Temperatures in the lower to mid 90s for the Coachella Valley and in the upper 60s to lower 70s for local mountain communities.