The heat is carrying on through the weekend and next week

7-Day Forecast

On Friday, Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 105°. For reference, temperatures should now be in the upper 80s! The 15th of October even broke a record high temperature by reaching 109°. The heat is expected to continue through our weekend and next week, tacking on more above average days for the month.

We are feeling the effects of a ridge of high pressure. This ridge is keeping temperatures near 15° above average. By Sunday, the average will be 88°. There will be a SLOW cooling through next week as the ridge begins to flatten and weaken but even by the end of next week, we are still tracking above average temperatures in the 90s.

The desert is no stranger to triple digits and compared to the summer, these lower 100s are manageable. It's not as cool as we would like to feel, since it's now fall but you can still head outside, especially during the morning hours.

Saturday will be 104° and it will be 103° on Sunday for Palm Springs. We are expecting a strengthening of onshore winds Sunday, which will bring some gusts 30-40 mph for the mountains and desert slopes. This wind could pick up patchy dust.