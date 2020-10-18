Hot for the first half of the coming week

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs on Saturday reached a high temperature of 105°, this tied the record from 1958. The month of October has started off very warm with each day so far reaching above average temperatures. The above average temperatures will carry on through the coming week as well.

A ridge of high pressure has kept temperatures warmer than normal and over the course of the next few days it will slowly weaken. Which means, slowly we will track some cooling moving inland but for now, our weekend will remain hot in the triple digits.

The desert planner today still allows for some pool time. It's feeling like summer but it's not feeling like a 120° summer day. The average today in Palm Springs is 88° and we will be much warmer.

Through Wednesday, temperatures will remain in the triple digits. By late next week, there is the potential to track some significant changes with a trough of low pressure. For now, by Thursday expect the upper 90s with the upper 80s by the the following weekend.