Tracking a warming trend for the weekend as winds shift offshore

7-Day Forecast

Friday, the high temperatures in Palm Springs reached 79°. This is close to the seasonal of 78°. For Saturday, winds will shift offshore by the late morning and temperatures will warm through the weekend and part of the coming week.

A ridge of high pressure begins to build and this is what causes the winds to shift offshore. Winds are not expected to be strong but the warming the offshore flow brings will be noticeable.

By 11 a.m. Saturday, winds will be much weaker. We saw peak gusts near Whitewater through the San Gorgonio Pass reaching 59 mph. Winds settle down by the late morning but you will notice, the winds now shifting from the northeast instead of northwest.

The average high for Saturday is 78° and 77° for Sunday. Temperatures will remain above that and warm more Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will also see temperatures warm by a couple more degrees. Temperatures through the week are expected to remain in the 80s, lower 80s by Thursday.