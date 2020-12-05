Warm afternoons and cold mornings through the weekend

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 74° on Friday. The average this time of year is now 69° and drops to 68° Sunday. Temperatures through the weekend will remain above seasonal in the low to mid 70s. There will be a couple more degrees warming by Sunday.

Winds remain light through the weekend. Then, an upper level area of low pressure dipping south into Southern California will bring the return of Santa Ana winds Monday and Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch goes into effect late Sunday evening through Tuesday evening. Winds will be northeasterly 20-30 mph with gusts 40 and above for some locations. Humidity is expected to be between 10-15%. Under these conditions, if a fire starts it will very rapidly spread.

Now through December 17th, if you look up into the night sky you could catch the Geminids meteor shower. This shower builds up to it's peak on the 13/14th. The best time to view will be around 2 a.m. each night in a dark sky. On a dark night near the peak you can often catch 50 meteors per hour!

Temperatures through the weekend will be fair and comfortable for highs. Overnight lows will be cooler. Expect morning temperatures to dip into the low 40s for many.