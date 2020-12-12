Breezy Saturday with little changes in temperatures into next week

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs Friday reached a high temperature of 69°. This is warmer than average but still very close to the average of 67°. Temperatures will hover near seasonal through the weekend and next week.

We are tracking a trough of low pressure to the north that has dropped rain in northern and central California. As this system pushes south into Southern California the rain will dry out. Instead of much needed precipitation, this trough will increase westerly winds Saturday and keep partly cloudy skies overhead.

A Wind Advisory begins at 6 a.m. and goes through 4 p.m. Saturday. Winds will be westerly 25-35 mph with gusts reaching 55 mph and above. The gustiest areas will remain through passes with gusty winds still expected through areas of the high desert. Impacts will be difficult driving at times if you are driving through these wind prone locations. Blowing sand and dust can also reduce visibility. Drive more cautiously Saturday morning and afternoon. Winds will diminish by the evening.

Weekend temperatures remain pleasant. This trend of near seasonal temperatures extends into the coming week. Expect the low 70s to stick around Monday and heading into the next weekend.