Little changes expected throughout the week ahead

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 71° Saturday. The average high temperature for this time of year is 67°. Temperatures will see little changes throughout the week ahead. There are consistent throughs passing by from the north that will keep temperatures mild and just slightly above average.

Winds were breezy on the valley floor yesterday and gusty for more wind prone areas. At times, through the week, gusts will be back for wind prone locations switching between onshore and offshore.

Clouds will be partly cloudy heading into this evening with some areas seeing more clouds than other. This does not serve well for viewers hoping to catch the Geminid Meteor Shower. This shower peaks tonight through tomorrow where nearly 50 meteors are able to be seen per hour. The shower continues through December 17th. Once cloud cover improves you will be able to see more activity.