Warming up through the weekend

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures will see a warming trend through the weekend and into Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to kick off the start of the winter season.

A ridge of high pressure will build and temperatures will be up to 15° above seasonal Sunday and Monday. Monday is the official start of the winter season. The winter solstice happens December 21 at 2:02 a.m.

The tilt of Earth's axis is the reason we have seasons. For winter, the Earth is tilted away from the sun. Monday will be the shortest day and longest night in the Northern Hemisphere.

Morning temperatures will continue to stay cool in the 40s with highs warming into the upper 70s. For the middle of the following week, temperatures will reach into the 60s, still above average. The average this time of year is 66°. For Christmas, expect to stay above average and in the low 70s.