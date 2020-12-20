Temperatures stay above average through the week ahead

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 73° on Saturday. This is above the average of 66° for this time of year but still very comfortable! As we carry on through the week, temperatures will see some warming. A ridge of high pressure is over the region for Sunday and Monday. This keeps a weak Santa Ana flow in place that brings dry and warm days with clear and cold nights.

Temperatures Sunday and Monday are expected to be around 10° above average.

Monday is the official start of astronomical winter. The winter season begins December 21st and goes through March 20th. The winter solstice has to do with the Earth's tilt towards the sun. For winter, Earth's axis is tilted away from the sun. The winter solstice is the shortest day and longest night in the Northern Hemisphere. The average high temperature for the beginning of winter is 66° and will rise to 80° by the end of the season. Meteorological winter, based on the annual temperature cycle, began on December 1st.

Temperatures will see a few degrees of a cool down Tuesday as a trough increased onshore winds. Wednesday through Thursday temperatures will drop into the 60s.