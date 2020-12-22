Keeping temperatures above seasonal through Christmas

7-Day Forecast

By Wednesday, a strong surface high pressure over the Great Basin will bring back strong, dry, offshore winds. General ridging over our region will also keep temperatures above normal through the week.

Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon Santa Ana winds will prevail. Winds will be from the east to northeast to 25 mph. Gusts will reach up to 60 mph for more wind prone areas. Humidity is expected to fall between 10-15%. If a fire starts, it can rapidly spread under these conditions.

A Pacific trough to the north will surge moisture into Southern California Thursday. Winds will subside by Thursday evening. The desert will see mostly cloudy skies. Mountain communities have a slight chance for some light rain and snow. The snow level will be above 5,000 ft. Greater rain chances move in the following week on Monday where the desert can even see near 0.25" of rain. The First Alert weather team will continue to track these chances heading closer.

One thing you can count on, temperatures remaining above seasonal. The average this time of year is around 66°. We will be closest to seasonal Thursday, Christmas Eve, with more cloud cover overhead. By Christmas, more sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s.