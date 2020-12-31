Final day of 2020 brings seasonal conditions

7-Day Forecast

A shortwave moved across the Southland this afternoon bringing passing clouds and turned our wind offshore.

A breezy north wind will stick with the desert into the evening hours. Gusts on Friday look to reach 25-30 MPH.

Seasonal temperatures will carry us through the first days and weekend of 2021. Cloud cover will begin to increase on Sunday ahead of a trough of low pressure arriving Monday night/ Tuesday.

The final drought monitor of 2020 was released today. It shows a drastic difference from how we began the year. In January, 96.43% of the state was not experiencing any type of dry or drought-like conditions. Today that number is 0%. There's even 1.19% of the state experiencing 'exceptional' drought.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and, in addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!