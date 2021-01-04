A mild week with temperatures slightly above average

7-Day Forecast

On Sunday, Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 70°. The average Sunday was 67°. For this week, the average high temperature is now 68°.

We are tracking a storm system to the north Monday. For northern CA and areas farther north there will be rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds. In Southern California, this system is expected to just bring some overhead high clouds and breezy onshore winds for wind prone areas.

By Tuesday, winds shift offshore and we are tracking a few more degrees of a warm up.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures in the mid 70s. From there, we are not tracking much fluctuation in temperatures. Some extra cloud cover overhead as a couple more systems push by to the north. Expect a quiet week in weather for the Coachella Valley with temperatures slightly above average.