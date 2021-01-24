Tracking two more systems to bring rain and snow this week

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs Saturday recorded a high temperature of 62°. The average this time of year is 70°. We also recorded some rainfall throughout the Coachella Valley with storm system #1 passing through the region. We are tracking two more storm systems to bring more rain, snow, and wind to Southern California.

Storm system #2 arrives Sunday night and continues through Monday. This system is much colder than system #1. We are increasing snow potential by lowering snow elevation down to 2,000' by Monday afternoon. Desert rainfall is expected to remain below 0.25".

A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect late tonight (Sunday) through Monday evening. This is for elevations above 3,500' where visibility can be low at times due to fog, roadways will be dangerous, and travel is expected to be especially difficult during the morning commute Monday. 4-8" of snow is expected above elevations of 3,500" and 6-12" is expected above elevations of 4,500'. Isolated areas can pick up to 18" of snowfall.

Not only are we seeing rain and snow, but conditions will be windy for some as well. A Wind Advisory goes into effect Monday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Winds will be 30-40 mph with isolated gusts up to 60 mph. Use caution while driving due to the potential for downed tree limbs, powerlines, and other unsecured objects. There is also a potential for power outages during this time.

Temperatures will remain much colder than normal. Monday, temperatures will be 15-25 degrees below normal! Keep those jackets and umbrellas on hand. Morning temperatures are also chilly. Wednesday morning, expect some areas to see lows in the 30s on the valley floor.

Download the KESQ First Alert weather app to stay up to date on all changing weather!