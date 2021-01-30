A cold start to Saturday with warming through the weekend

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures have remained cool through the few passing systems over the last week. This weekend, we are tracking a ridge of high pressure building over the southwest. This will bring warming to the desert.

Saturday will be a cold start to the morning with clear skies. The afternoon will still remain below the seasonal average of 70°.

Looking back at rainfall for the start of 2021, we are already ahead of where we were this time last year. As of January 29th, Palm Springs airport has recorded 0.53" of rain. Last year at this time we were sitting at 0.04"! Both of these amounts are still under where we should be by this time.

Sunday, temperatures will warm up more with additional cloud cover. The average high temperature by Sunday is 71°. Expect the 70s as we head into Monday and Tuesday with some rain chances and mountain snow we are watching Tuesday night and Wednesday. Chances look slim for the desert but areas west and higher elevations are looking at increased chances.